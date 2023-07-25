Pity Party announce new EP, release new version of “Suicide Handbook”

Pity Party have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Sick Sad World Survival Guide and features re-recordings/re-imaginings of songs from their first album Gnarbage (which was released in 2016) along with one new song called “Ionize My Enemies” and their cover of “Toxic” by Britney Spears. Their new version of “Suicide Handbook” is out now. It will be out on August 25 via SBAM Records and proceeds from the sale of their red and blue split variant will be donated to A Safe Place in Oakland and PAAR (Pittsburgh Action Against Rape) in Pittsburgh.

The band cut ties with A-F Records earlier this week following allegations that surfaced on a recent episode of the enough. podcast against an unnamed singer of a political punk band who many believe is Justin Sane of Anti-Flag. Pity Party released Concrete in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.