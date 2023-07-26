Sinéad O’Connor has passed away at the age of 56. Her family announced her passing in a statement that reads,



”It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Sinéad O’Connor released 10 studio albums during her career and was in the process of working on a new album according to a post on Facebook. In 1992, she tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II on SNL during her cover of “War” by Bob Marley’ to protest the rampant child abuse in the Catholic Church. This resulted in her being banned from NBC for life. In 2018, she converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt but she continued to use the name Sinéad O’Connor professionally. We send our condolences to Sinéad O’Connor’s family, friends, and fans.