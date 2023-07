10 hours ago by Em Moore

New York-based Mary Jane Dunphe has released a video for her new song “Always Gonna Be The Same”. She directed the video along with Ewelina Rosinska. The song is off her upcoming album Stage of Love which will be out on August 25 via Pop Wig Records. Mary Jane Dunphe will be touring the US with Angel Du$t in the fall. Check out the video below.