Videos 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Skinny Lister have released a video for their song “Company Of The Bar”. The video was shot at the Forge and Flagon by The Film Smith. The song is off their upcoming album Shanty Punk which will be out on October 20 via Xtra Mile Recordings. Skinny Lister will be touring North America starting in October and released A Matter of Life and Love in 2021. Check out the video