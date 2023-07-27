Kerosene Heights: “Same Shade of Red”

Kerosene Heights have released a video for their song “Same Shade of Red”. The song is off their album Southeast of Somewhere which came out earlier this year. Kerosene Heights will be touring the US starting next month. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Aug 12O’BriensBoston, MAw/Elephant Jake
Aug 13Bar FredaQueens, NYw/Elephant Jake
Aug 14National Sokol’sBethlehem, PAw/Elephant Jake
Aug 15Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PAw/Elephant Jake
Aug 16It’s A Kling ThingAkron, OHw/Elephant Jake
Aug 17The Goblin ZoneLansing, MIw/Clementine
Aug 18Burlington BarChicago, ILw/Clementine
Aug 19Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WIw/Clementine
Aug 20Big Green HouseRockford, ILw/Clementine
Aug 21Gabe’sIowa City, IA
Aug 22Duffy’s TavernLincoln, NE
Aug 23The AnnexWichita, KS
Aug 24Whittier BarTulsa, OK
Aug 25Andy’sDenton, TXw/Drunk Uncle
Aug 26Chess ClubAustin, TXw/Drunk Uncle
Aug 27TBAHouston, TXw/Drunk Uncle
Aug 28Onyx TheaterBaton Rouge, LA
Aug 29The BarkTallahassee, FL
Aug 30LooseysGainesville, FL
Aug 31Iron CowOrlando, FL
Sep 01Myrtle Avenue BrewingJacksonville, FLw/Smoke Detector
Sep 02Brickhouse LoungeMyrtle Beach, SCw/Smoke Detector, Stress Fractures, Tourneforte
Sep 03The MIlestoneCharlotte, NCw/Smoke Detector, Stress Fractures, Clementine
Sep 04Different WrldAsheville, NCw/Smoke Detector, Tourneforte, Stress Fractures