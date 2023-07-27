Kerosene Heights have released a video for their song “Same Shade of Red”. The song is off their album Southeast of Somewhere which came out earlier this year. Kerosene Heights will be touring the US starting next month. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Aug 12
|O’Briens
|Boston, MA
|w/Elephant Jake
|Aug 13
|Bar Freda
|Queens, NY
|w/Elephant Jake
|Aug 14
|National Sokol’s
|Bethlehem, PA
|w/Elephant Jake
|Aug 15
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Elephant Jake
|Aug 16
|It’s A Kling Thing
|Akron, OH
|w/Elephant Jake
|Aug 17
|The Goblin Zone
|Lansing, MI
|w/Clementine
|Aug 18
|Burlington Bar
|Chicago, IL
|w/Clementine
|Aug 19
|Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI
|w/Clementine
|Aug 20
|Big Green House
|Rockford, IL
|w/Clementine
|Aug 21
|Gabe’s
|Iowa City, IA
|Aug 22
|Duffy’s Tavern
|Lincoln, NE
|Aug 23
|The Annex
|Wichita, KS
|Aug 24
|Whittier Bar
|Tulsa, OK
|Aug 25
|Andy’s
|Denton, TX
|w/Drunk Uncle
|Aug 26
|Chess Club
|Austin, TX
|w/Drunk Uncle
|Aug 27
|TBA
|Houston, TX
|w/Drunk Uncle
|Aug 28
|Onyx Theater
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Aug 29
|The Bark
|Tallahassee, FL
|Aug 30
|Looseys
|Gainesville, FL
|Aug 31
|Iron Cow
|Orlando, FL
|Sep 01
|Myrtle Avenue Brewing
|Jacksonville, FL
|w/Smoke Detector
|Sep 02
|Brickhouse Lounge
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|w/Smoke Detector, Stress Fractures, Tourneforte
|Sep 03
|The MIlestone
|Charlotte, NC
|w/Smoke Detector, Stress Fractures, Clementine
|Sep 04
|Different Wrld
|Asheville, NC
|w/Smoke Detector, Tourneforte, Stress Fractures