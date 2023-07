Music 6 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

We are pleased to bring to you an all-new Punknews premiere for Baltimore indie punks Liars Academy. The band will be releasing a cover of Leatherface's "I Don't Wanna Be The One To Say It" tomorrow, we have an exclusive preview here a day early. The band has dropped their third album Ghosts after being on pause for over 2 decades. The band recorded this cover and a handful of others at Tesla Electric Recording in Charlotte, NC. See below to check out the cover.