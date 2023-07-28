Dead Fucking Serious have released a live video for their medley of “Losing Ground”, “Steps”, and “Never Again”. The video features footage shot at their show opening for A Wilhelm Scream at the Star Theater in Portland, Oregon. The audio was recorded at John Henry’s in Eugene, Oregon when the band opened for Negative Approach. The songs are off the band’s upcoming live album LIVE: IN THE FLESH which will be out on August 4 via Take 92. Dead Fucking Serious released their album KLANDEMIC in 2022. Check out the video below.