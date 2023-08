Ben Weasel of Screeching Weasel has released a novel. It's called Crow-Black the Night and it's a murder mystery. The book is self-released and is about a former rock singer in a band that is now sober. The singer attempts to re-start her career in rural Wisconsin, and then people start winding up dead. You can read the first chapter here. The weeze released The Awful Disclosures of Screeching Weasel in 2022.