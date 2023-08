, Posted by 12 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Jay Navarro of Suicide Machines formed a new band around May called the Boreouts. They are described as a punk/garage/soul/surf band. Late last week, the band stated that they were int he studio and recording their debut material. You can see a brief update right here. It is expected that Suciide Machines will continue, as well.