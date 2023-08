Videos 3 hours ago by Em Moore

Meet Me @ The Altar have released a video for their cover of “Take Me Away” which appeared in the 2003 film Freaky Friday and was sung by Christina Vidal and Lindsay Lohan. The song was originally written by Australian punk band Lash and appeared on their album The Beautiful and The Damned which came out in 2002. The video was directed, shot, and edited by Blythe Thomas. Meet Me @ The Altar released their album Past // Present // Future earlier this year. Check out the video below.