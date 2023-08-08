Values Here announce debut LP, release “Will Be Tomorrow” video

Values Here, the new hardcore band made up of Tim Brooks of BOLD, Chui Kanela, Vinny Panza, and John Porcelly of Youth of Today, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Take Your Time, I’ll Be Waiting and will be out on September 22 via End Hits Records. A video for their debut single, “Will Be Tomorrow” has also been released. Check out the video and tracklist below.