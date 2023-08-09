Jamie Reid has passed away

Jamie Reid has passed away
by In Memoriam

Jamie Reid, the artist who created the artwork for the Sex Pistols, has passed away. He was 76. No cause of death has been made public. A statement posted by the John Marchant Gallery reads,

"We sadly announce the passing of Jamie MacGregor Reid 16 January 1947 - 8 August 2023. Artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic. Jamie leaves behind a beloved daughter Rowan a granddaughter Rose, and an enormous legacy.”

We send our condolences to Jamie Reid’s family, friends, and fans.

Image Image Image Image