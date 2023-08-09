Jamie Reid, the artist who created the artwork for the Sex Pistols, has passed away. He was 76. No cause of death has been made public. A statement posted by the John Marchant Gallery reads,



"We sadly announce the passing of Jamie MacGregor Reid 16 January 1947 - 8 August 2023. Artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic. Jamie leaves behind a beloved daughter Rowan a granddaughter Rose, and an enormous legacy.”

We send our condolences to Jamie Reid’s family, friends, and fans.