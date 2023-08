Clowns have released a video for their new song “Thanks 4 Nothing”. The video was filmed by Annabel Brown and Matt Oxlade. The song is off their upcoming album Endless which will be out on October 20 via Fat Wreck Chords and Damaged. Clowns released Does It Matter?/Sarah [7-inch] in 2021 and their album Nature/Nurture in 2019. Check out the video below.