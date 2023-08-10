Episode #645 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John and Em talk about Anti-Flag’s break-up as well as their statement responding to the rape allegations made against Justin Sane. They also discuss Bad Cop/Bad Cop’s new song “Shattered”, DEVO going on tour, Bad Mary’s new video, Alice Cooper’s new track with Tom Morello, and the passing of Sinead O’Connor. Listen to the episode below!