Spiritual Cramp and RXKNephew release song together

Spiritual Cramp
by

Spiritual Cramp have released a new song featuring RXKNephew called “Hospital Bombing”. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now. Spiritual Cramp will be touring the US this fall and will be touring the UK and Ireland with Militarie Gun in the winter. The band released their album Here Comes More Bad News in 2021. Check out the new song and winter dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 03TheklaBristol, UK
Dec 04YESManchester, UK
Dec 05Tufnell Park DomeLondon, UK
Dec 08Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UK
Dec 09MonoGlasgow, UK
Dec 10The Workmans ClubDublin, IE