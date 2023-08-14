Spiritual Cramp and RXKNephew release song together

by Em Moore
Spiritual Cramp have released a new song featuring RXKNephew called “Hospital Bombing”. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now. Spiritual Cramp will be touring the US this fall and will be touring the UK and Ireland with Militarie Gun in the winter. The band released their album Here Comes More Bad News in 2021. Check out the new song and winter dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 03
|Thekla
|Bristol, UK
|Dec 04
|YES
|Manchester, UK
|Dec 05
|Tufnell Park Dome
|London, UK
|Dec 08
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK
|Dec 09
|Mono
|Glasgow, UK
|Dec 10
|The Workmans Club
|Dublin, IE