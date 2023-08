Videos 13 hours ago by Em Moore

Leeds-based crossover thrash band Pest Control have released a video for their new song “Enjoy The Show”. The video was filmed and edited by Olli Appleyard. The song is a standalone single and is available digitally now. Pest Control will be touring the UK and Ireland with Obituary starting later this month and released their album Don’t Test The Pest earlier this year. Check out the video below.