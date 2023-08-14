Fiddlehead release video for “Fifteen to Infinity”

Fiddlehead release video for "Fifteen to Infinity"
by

Fiddlehead have released a video for their new song “Fifteen to Infinity”. The video was directed by Alex Henery. The song is off their upcoming album Death Is Nothing To Us which will be out on August 18 via Run For Cover Records. Fiddlehead will be touring starting later this month and released Between The Richness in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
08/18Bangkok, THMr. Fox Livehouse
08/19Singapore, SGAliwal Arts Centre
08/20Jakarta, IDRossi Music
08/23Brisbane, AUThe Zoo
08/25Sydney, AUCrowbar
08/26Melbourne, AUHowler
09/22Boston, MARoyalew/ Never Ending Game, Praise, Ankle Biter, Downtalker
09/23New York, NYWebster Music Hallw/ Never Ending Game, Praise, Mary Jane Dunphe
09/28Chicago, ILMetrow/ Buggin', Lifeguard, Restraining Order
09/29Toledo, OHOttawa Tavernw/ Restraining Order, GUMM
09/30Detroit, MIEdgemenw/ Restraining Order, GUMM
10/01Toronto, ONLee's Palacew/ Restraining Order, GUMM
10/06San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hallw/ Fury, Kumo 99
10/07Los Angeles, CAUkrainian Culture Centerw/ Fury, Kumo 99
10/08Ojai, CAOjai Women's Clubw/ Fury, Kumo 99
02/17Glasgow, UKRoom 2w/ MSPAINT
02/18Newcastle, UKThe Clunyw/ MSPAINT
02/19Manchester, UKCanvasw/ MSPAINT
02/20Nottingham, UKRescue Roomsw/ MSPAINT
02/21Bristol, UKTheklaw/ MSPAINT
02/22Southampton, UKThe Loftw/ MSPAINT
02/23London, UKThe Garagew/ MSPAINT
02/24London, UKThe Garagew/ MSPAINT