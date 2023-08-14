Fiddlehead release video for “Fifteen to Infinity”

by Em Moore
Fiddlehead have released a video for their new song “Fifteen to Infinity”. The video was directed by Alex Henery. The song is off their upcoming album Death Is Nothing To Us which will be out on August 18 via Run For Cover Records. Fiddlehead will be touring starting later this month and released Between The Richness in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|08/18
|Bangkok, TH
|Mr. Fox Livehouse
|08/19
|Singapore, SG
|Aliwal Arts Centre
|08/20
|Jakarta, ID
|Rossi Music
|08/23
|Brisbane, AU
|The Zoo
|08/25
|Sydney, AU
|Crowbar
|08/26
|Melbourne, AU
|Howler
|09/22
|Boston, MA
|Royale
|w/ Never Ending Game, Praise, Ankle Biter, Downtalker
|09/23
|New York, NY
|Webster Music Hall
|w/ Never Ending Game, Praise, Mary Jane Dunphe
|09/28
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|w/ Buggin', Lifeguard, Restraining Order
|09/29
|Toledo, OH
|Ottawa Tavern
|w/ Restraining Order, GUMM
|09/30
|Detroit, MI
|Edgemen
|w/ Restraining Order, GUMM
|10/01
|Toronto, ON
|Lee's Palace
|w/ Restraining Order, GUMM
|10/06
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|w/ Fury, Kumo 99
|10/07
|Los Angeles, CA
|Ukrainian Culture Center
|w/ Fury, Kumo 99
|10/08
|Ojai, CA
|Ojai Women's Club
|w/ Fury, Kumo 99
|02/17
|Glasgow, UK
|Room 2
|w/ MSPAINT
|02/18
|Newcastle, UK
|The Cluny
|w/ MSPAINT
|02/19
|Manchester, UK
|Canvas
|w/ MSPAINT
|02/20
|Nottingham, UK
|Rescue Rooms
|w/ MSPAINT
|02/21
|Bristol, UK
|Thekla
|w/ MSPAINT
|02/22
|Southampton, UK
|The Loft
|w/ MSPAINT
|02/23
|London, UK
|The Garage
|w/ MSPAINT
|02/24
|London, UK
|The Garage
|w/ MSPAINT