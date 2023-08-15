Gel added to upcoming Jeff Rosenstock tour

Gel has been added to Jeff Rosenstock’s upcoming fall and winter tour. They will be playing support along with Small Crush from November 25-December 17. The tour starts next month in Washington, DC. Jeff Rosenstock will be releasing his album HELLMODE on September 1. See the updated dates below.

DateCityVenue
09/06Washington, DC9:30 Club #
09/07New York, NYTerminal 5 #
09/08Boston, MARoadrunner #
09/09New Haven, CTCollege Street Music Hall #
09/10Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore #
09/12Richmond, VAThe Broadberry #
09/13Carrboro, NCCat's Cradle #
09/15Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade Heaven #
09/16Madison, TNEastside Bowl #
09/17St. Louis, MODelmar Hall #
09/19Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed #
09/20Detroit, MIRoyal Oak Music Theatre #
09/22Toronto, ONThe Danforth Music Hall #
09/24Montreal, QCCorona Theatre #
11/25Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren $
11/27Santa Fe, NMMeow Wolf $
11/28El Paso, TXLowbrow Palace $
11/30San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger $
12/01Austin, TXEmpire Garage $
12/02Dallas, TXFerris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ $
12/03Tulsa, OKThe Vanguard $
12/05Denver, COSummit $
12/07Salt Lake City, UTSoundwell $
12/08Boise, IDTreefort Music Hall $
12/10Portland, ORRevolution Hall $
12/11Seattle, WAThe Showbox $
12/14Reno, NVThe Holland Project $
12/15San Francisco, CAThe Regency Ballroom $
12/16Los Angeles, CAThe Novo $
12/17San Diego, CAThe Observatory North Park $

# w/ Sidney Gish, Gladie
$ w/ Small Crush, Gel