Awakebutstilinbed announce new album and US tour, release two new songs

Awakebutstillinbed have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called chaos takes the wheel and i am a passenger and will be out on October 20 via Tiny Engines. The band has also released two new tracks called “Airport” and “Redlight” which features Hayden Rodriguez of For Your Health on guest vocals. They will be touring the US this fall with Record Setter, Michael Cera Palin, Like Roses, and Stay Inside joining them on select dates. Awakebutstillinbed released their split EP with For Your Health, Hymns for the Scorned in 2022 and their album what people call low self-esteem in 2018. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.
chaos takes the wheel and i am a passenger Tracklist
1. bloodline
2. road
3. far
4. streamline
5. airport
6. saviour
7. clearview
8. enough
9. redlight
10. adapt
11. scramble suit
12. passenger
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 17
|Destructive Warehouse
|Fresno, CA
|Oct 18
|Che Cafe
|San Diego, CA
|Oct 19
|Groundworks
|Tucson, AZ
|Oct 20
|Rosewood
|El Paso, TX
|Oct 22
|Electric Church
|Austin, TX
|w/Record Setter
|Oct 23
|Andy’s Bar
|Denton, TX
|w/Record Setter
|Oct 24
|White Swan Live
|Houston, TX
|w/Record Setter, Michael Cera Palin
|Oct 25
|Equinox Coffee
|Hattiesburg, MS
|w/Michael Cera Palin
|Oct 26
|Square Mug Cafe
|Tallahassee, FL
|w/Michael Cera Palin
|Oct 27-29
|Fest
|Gainesville, FL
|Oct 30
|South Bend Commons
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Michael Cera Palin, Like Roses
|Oct 31
|Milestone
|Charlotte, NC
|w/Like Roses
|Nov 01
|Quarry House
|Silver Springs, MD
|w/Like Roses
|Nov 02
|Undercroft
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Like Roses, Stay Inside
|Nov 03
|Zembo’s
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Like Roses, Stay Inside
|Nov 04
|Faces
|Malden, MA
|w/Like Roses, Stay Inside
|Nov 05
|Alphaville
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Like Roses, Stay Inside
|Nov 06
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Like Roses, Stay Inside
|Nov 07
|Healer
|Indianapolis, IN
|w/Like Roses, Stay Inside
|Nov 08
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|w/Like Roses, Stay Inside
|Nov 09
|Sinkhole
|St. Louis, MO
|w/Like Roses, Stay Inside
|Nov 10
|Howdy
|Kansas City, MO
|w/Stay Inside
|Nov 11
|7th Circle
|Denver, CO
|w/Stay Inside
|Nov 12
|Greenhouse
|Laramie, WY
|w/Stay Inside
|Nov 14
|The Foxhole
|Boise, ID
|w/Stay Inside
|Nov 15
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|w/Stay Inside
|Nov 16
|Black Water
|Portland, OR
|w/Stay Inside
|Nov 17
|Naked Lounge
|Chica, CA
|Nov 18
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Like Roses
|Nov 19
|The Smell
|Los Angeles, CA