Awakebutstilinbed announce new album and US tour, release two new songs

Awakebutstillinbed
by

Awakebutstillinbed have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called chaos takes the wheel and i am a passenger and will be out on October 20 via Tiny Engines. The band has also released two new tracks called “Airport” and “Redlight” which features Hayden Rodriguez of For Your Health on guest vocals. They will be touring the US this fall with Record Setter, Michael Cera Palin, Like Roses, and Stay Inside joining them on select dates. Awakebutstillinbed released their split EP with For Your Health, Hymns for the Scorned in 2022 and their album what people call low self​-​esteem in 2018. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.

chaos takes the wheel and i am a passenger Tracklist

1. bloodline

2. road

3. far

4. streamline

5. airport

6. saviour

7. clearview

8. enough

9. redlight

10. adapt

11. scramble suit

12. passenger

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 17Destructive WarehouseFresno, CA
Oct 18Che CafeSan Diego, CA
Oct 19GroundworksTucson, AZ
Oct 20RosewoodEl Paso, TX
Oct 22Electric ChurchAustin, TXw/Record Setter
Oct 23Andy’s BarDenton, TXw/Record Setter
Oct 24White Swan LiveHouston, TXw/Record Setter, Michael Cera Palin
Oct 25Equinox CoffeeHattiesburg, MSw/Michael Cera Palin
Oct 26Square Mug CafeTallahassee, FLw/Michael Cera Palin
Oct 27-29FestGainesville, FL
Oct 30South Bend CommonsAtlanta, GAw/Michael Cera Palin, Like Roses
Oct 31MilestoneCharlotte, NCw/Like Roses
Nov 01Quarry HouseSilver Springs, MDw/Like Roses
Nov 02UndercroftBaltimore, MDw/Like Roses, Stay Inside
Nov 03Zembo’sPhiladelphia, PAw/Like Roses, Stay Inside
Nov 04FacesMalden, MAw/Like Roses, Stay Inside
Nov 05AlphavilleBrooklyn, NYw/Like Roses, Stay Inside
Nov 06Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PAw/Like Roses, Stay Inside
Nov 07HealerIndianapolis, INw/Like Roses, Stay Inside
Nov 08Cobra LoungeChicago, ILw/Like Roses, Stay Inside
Nov 09SinkholeSt. Louis, MOw/Like Roses, Stay Inside
Nov 10HowdyKansas City, MOw/Stay Inside
Nov 117th CircleDenver, COw/Stay Inside
Nov 12GreenhouseLaramie, WYw/Stay Inside
Nov 14The FoxholeBoise, IDw/Stay Inside
Nov 15Vera ProjectSeattle, WAw/Stay Inside
Nov 16Black WaterPortland, ORw/Stay Inside
Nov 17Naked LoungeChica, CA
Nov 18Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CAw/Like Roses
Nov 19The SmellLos Angeles, CA