Soul Glo have released a cover of “Soil” by System of a Down as part of Sounds of Saving and 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s “Song That Found Me At The Right Time”. The video opens with Pierce Jordan talking about what music means to him, the impact it has had on his mental health, and why they chose to cover this song. “Soil” originally appeared on System of a Down’s 1998 self-titled album. Soul Glo will be touring the US and Toronto in the fall and released Diaspora Problems in 2022. Check out the video below.