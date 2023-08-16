Soul Glo have released a cover of “Soil” by System of a Down as part of Sounds of Saving and 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s “Song That Found Me At The Right Time”. The video opens with Pierce Jordan talking about what music means to him, the impact it has had on his mental health, and why they chose to cover this song. “Soil” originally appeared on System of a Down’s 1998 self-titled album. Soul Glo will be touring the US and Toronto in the fall and released Diaspora Problems in 2022. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryVideos: Thoughtcrimes: “Natural Imprudence”
Next StoryVideos: Dove Armitage announces solo EP, releases "Brittle" video
Soul Glo: "Soil" (System of a Down cover)
Soul Glo / Zulu / Playytime (US)
Soul Glo / MSPAINT / Jivebomb (US)
Rancid, Suicide Machines, Big D and the Kids Table, more to play Music For Cancer Fest XI
Zulu, Buggin, End It, Move, Soul Glo, more to play The Tribes of Da Moon Festival
Soul Glo / Cloud Rat / Backslider (US)
Zulu: "Where I'm From" (feat. Pierce Jordan of Soul Glo & Obioma Ugonna of Playytime)
Blondie, Soul Glo, Scowl, more to play Coachella 2023
Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Converge, Jesus Piece, Gel, Scowl, Zulu, more to play Outbreak Fest 2023
System of A Down, Korn, Evanescence, Turnstile, more to play Sick New World Festival