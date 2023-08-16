The Damned drop off Luna Festival

The Damned have cancelled their upcoming appearance at Portugal’s Luna Festival due to a back injury that Dave Vanian sustained earlier this month which forced the band to cancel a handful of shows including their appearance at Rebellion Festival a few weeks ago. The band released a statement on Facebook that reads,



”With David still out of action with his back and is in a lot of pain, we’ve taken the decision to cancel The Damned appearance at the Luna Festival in Portugal. We would like to apologize to the festival team and all The Damned fans. We’re all disappointed and we’re looking forward to playing but unfortunately, it’s just not going to be possible. Hopefully we will get to play the festival in the future.”

The Damned released their album Darkadelic earlier this year.