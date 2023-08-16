Maura Weaver of The Mimes, Mixtapes, and Ogikubo Station has released a video for her new song “Sunshine”. The video was directed, edited, and filmed by Any Licardi. The song is off her upcoming solo album I Was Due For A Heartbreak which will be out on September 15 via Don Giovanni Records. Check out the video below.
