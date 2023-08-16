Australian music festival Good Things has announced its lineup for this year. Fall Out Boy, Limp Bizkit, DEVO, I Prevail, Bullet For My Valentine, Corey Taylor, Pennywise, Spiderbait, Slowly Slowly, Enter Shikari, Behemoth, Sepultura, Taking Back Sunday, Pvris, Boom Boom Crash Opera, Eskimo Joe, Frenzal Rhomb, Hanabie, Jebediah, Luca Brasi, Magnolia Park, Make Them Suffer, Ocean Sleeper, Royal and The Serpent, Short Stack, Slaughter to Prevail, Stand Atlantic, Tapestry, The Plot in You, and While She Sleeps will be playing the festival. Good Things festival will take place on December 1 at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, on December 2 at Centennial Park in Sydney, and on December 3 at Showgrounds in Brisbane.
