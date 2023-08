Fat Mike of Nofx has announced two shows for his "Fat Mike gets strung Out" project, wherein he performs with an orchestra. October 12 is at the Fox Theatre in Bakersfield and October 15 is at the Ace Hotel in LA. Mike also released a video for "Total Bummer." You can see that below. The album Fat Mike Gets Strung Out is out September 15 via Fat Wreck Chords.