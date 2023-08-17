The Iron Roses have released a video for their new song “Old Guard”. The video was directed by Linda Loving. The song is off their upcoming self-titled album which will be out October 20 via Iodine Recordings and SBAM Records. The Iron Roses will be touring the US in the fall and released their album Rebel Songs in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 20
|Garden Grove Brewing
|Richmond, VA
|w/Madison Turner, One Fall
|Oct 22
|Taphouse
|Norfolk, VA
|w/Wilde Owl, Daydream Union
|Oct 24
|Monstercade
|Winston-Salem, NC
|w/No Scope
|Oct 25
|Nowhere Bar
|Athens, GA
|Oct 26
|Urbnpop Comics
|Acworth, GA
|Acoustic set and art show
|Oct 27
|The Wolly - Fest
|Gainesville, FL
|Oct 28
|The Bull - Fest
|Gainesville, FL
|acoustic set with the Punk Cellist