The Iron Roses: “Old Guard”

The Iron Roses
by Videos

The Iron Roses have released a video for their new song “Old Guard”. The video was directed by Linda Loving. The song is off their upcoming self-titled album which will be out October 20 via Iodine Recordings and SBAM Records. The Iron Roses will be touring the US in the fall and released their album Rebel Songs in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 20Garden Grove BrewingRichmond, VAw/Madison Turner, One Fall
Oct 22TaphouseNorfolk, VAw/Wilde Owl, Daydream Union
Oct 24MonstercadeWinston-Salem, NCw/No Scope
Oct 25Nowhere BarAthens, GA
Oct 26Urbnpop ComicsAcworth, GAAcoustic set and art show
Oct 27The Wolly - FestGainesville, FL
Oct 28The Bull - FestGainesville, FLacoustic set with the Punk Cellist