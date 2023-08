Podcast 5 hours ago by John Gentile

Episode #646 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John G talks to Eric Bressler, who runs the fantastic Philamoca venue in Philly. They talk about running an all ages, independent venue in a city over run by livenation and 21+ bars, the annual punknews summer soiree, and play some cool tunes. Also, check out the cool Bad Manner show that Philamoca is hosting next month!