Filth Is Eternal have released a video for their new song “Pressure Me”. The video was directed by Marcy Stone - Francois. The song is off their upcoming album Find Out which will be out on September 29 via MNRK Heavy. Filth Is Eternal will be touring the US later this month and will be touring the UK with Finch in November. The band released Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal in 2021. Check out the video below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Aug 19
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|w/ Portrayal Of Guilt
|Aug 20
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR
|w/City of Caterpillar
|Aug 23
|District Bar
|Spokane, WA
|w/ Portrayal Of Guilt
|Sep 22
|Substation
|Seattle, WA
|w/ Finch
|Sep 23
|Star Theatre
|Portland, OR
|w/ Finch
|Sep 24
|Rickshaw Stop
|San Francisco, CA
|w/ Finch
|Sep 25
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/ Finch
|Sep 26
|The Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|w/ Finch
|Sep 27
|Nile Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|w/ Finch
|Nov 05
|SWG3
|Glasgow, UK
|w/ Finch
|Nov 06
|Tramshed
|Cardiff, UK
|w/ Finch
|Nov 07
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|w/ Finch
|Nov 08
|Kentish Town Forum
|London, UK
|w/ Finch
|Nov 09
|Underground
|Plymouth, UK
|Nov 11
|The Craufurd Arms
|Milton Keynes, UK
|Nov 12
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK