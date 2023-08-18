Filth Is Eternal: “Pressure Me”

Filth Is Eternal have released a video for their new song “Pressure Me”. The video was directed by Marcy Stone - Francois. The song is off their upcoming album Find Out which will be out on September 29 via MNRK Heavy. Filth Is Eternal will be touring the US later this month and will be touring the UK with Finch in November. The band released Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal in 2021. Check out the video below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Aug 19Vera ProjectSeattle, WAw/ Portrayal Of Guilt
Aug 20Mississippi StudiosPortland, ORw/City of Caterpillar
Aug 23District BarSpokane, WAw/ Portrayal Of Guilt
Sep 22SubstationSeattle, WAw/ Finch
Sep 23Star TheatrePortland, ORw/ Finch
Sep 24Rickshaw StopSan Francisco, CAw/ Finch
Sep 25The EchoLos Angeles, CAw/ Finch
Sep 26The Soda BarSan Diego, CAw/ Finch
Sep 27Nile UndergroundMesa, AZw/ Finch
Nov 05SWG3Glasgow, UKw/ Finch
Nov 06TramshedCardiff, UKw/ Finch
Nov 07AcademyManchester, UKw/ Finch
Nov 08Kentish Town ForumLondon, UKw/ Finch
Nov 09UndergroundPlymouth, UK
Nov 11The Craufurd ArmsMilton Keynes, UK
Nov 12New Cross InnLondon, UK