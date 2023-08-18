Filth Is Eternal have released a video for their new song “Pressure Me”. The video was directed by Marcy Stone - Francois. The song is off their upcoming album Find Out which will be out on September 29 via MNRK Heavy. Filth Is Eternal will be touring the US later this month and will be touring the UK with Finch in November. The band released Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal in 2021. Check out the video below.