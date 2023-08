Videos 4 hours ago by Em Moore

Magnolia Park have released a video for their song featuring Decode called “Blud Luv”. The video was directed and edited by Even Draper. The song is off their EP SoulEater which is out today via Epitaph Records along with their EP MoonEater. Magnolia Park will be touring this fall with support from poptropicaslutz!, TX2, and 408. Check out the video and dates below.