Magnolia Park have released a video for their song featuring Decode called “Blud Luv”. The video was directed and edited by Even Draper. The song is off their EP SoulEater which is out today via Epitaph Records along with their EP MoonEater. Magnolia Park will be touring this fall with support from poptropicaslutz!, TX2, and 408. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|10/5
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|10/6
|San Antonio, TX
|The Rock Box
|10/7
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Beer City Music Hall
|10/9
|Albuquerque, NM
|Launchpad
|10/10
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Rebel Lounge
|10/12
|Los Angeles, CA
|Teragram Ballroom
|10/13
|San Diego, CA
|SOMA
|10/14
|Berkeley, CA
|Cornerstone
|10/16
|Seattle, WA
|El Corazon
|10/17
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theater
|10/19
|Roseville, CA
|Goldfields Trading Post
|10/20
|Anaheim, CA
|Chain Reaction
|10/21-10/22
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young 2023 (Magnolia Park only)
|10/23
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Complex
|10/25
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theater
|10/27
|Des Moines, IA
|Woolys
|10/28
|Sauget, IL
|Pops
|10/29
|Cincinnati, OH
|Bogarts