Magnolia Park: “Blud Luv” (ft. Decode)

Magnolia Park
by Videos

Magnolia Park have released a video for their song featuring Decode called “Blud Luv”. The video was directed and edited by Even Draper. The song is off their EP SoulEater which is out today via Epitaph Records along with their EP MoonEater. Magnolia Park will be touring this fall with support from poptropicaslutz!, TX2, and 408. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
10/5Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall
10/6San Antonio, TXThe Rock Box
10/7Oklahoma City, OKBeer City Music Hall
10/9Albuquerque, NMLaunchpad
10/10Phoenix, AZThe Rebel Lounge
10/12Los Angeles, CATeragram Ballroom
10/13San Diego, CASOMA
10/14Berkeley, CACornerstone
10/16Seattle, WAEl Corazon
10/17Portland, ORHawthorne Theater
10/19Roseville, CAGoldfields Trading Post
10/20Anaheim, CAChain Reaction
10/21-10/22Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young 2023 (Magnolia Park only)
10/23Salt Lake City, UTThe Complex
10/25Denver, COMarquis Theater
10/27Des Moines, IAWoolys
10/28Sauget, ILPops
10/29Cincinnati, OHBogarts