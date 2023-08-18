END announce new album, release video for “Gaping Wounds Of Earth”

END have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Sin of Human Frailty and will be out on October 27 via Closed Casket Activities. The band has also released a video for their new song “Gaping Wounds Of Earth” which was directed by Eric Richter. END will be touring the US and Canada with Full of Hell this fall. The band released their split with Cult Leader in 2022 and their album Splinters from an Ever-Changing Face in 2020. Check out the video below.