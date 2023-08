13 hours ago by Em Moore

A reissue of Lync’s 1994 album These Are Not Fall Colors has been announced. The album has been remastered and features expanded artwork by Jesse LeDoux and liner notes by Brian Cook of Botch. It will be out on October 20 via Suicide Squeeze Records. A video for the remastered version of “Pennies to Save” has also been released. The video was created by Bradley Hale. Check out the video below.