Chastity: “Halfway”

Chastity
by Videos

Chastity has released a video for their new song “Halfway”. The song is an outtake from their 2022 album Suffer Summer. Chastity will be touring the US with Hockey Dad starting later this week. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenue
Aug 24Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Made 
Aug 25Boston, MABrighton Music Hall
 Aug 29Detroit, MIThe Shelter
 Aug 30Chicago, ILLincoln Hall 
Sep 01Denver, COMarquis Theatre
 Sep 02Salt Lake City, UTKilby Court 
Sep 05Seattle, WAMadam Lou's
 Sep 06Portland, ORMission Theatre
 Sep 08San Francisco, CARickshaw Stop 
Sep 09Los Angeles, CAThe Roxy 
Sep 10San Diego, CASoma Sidestage