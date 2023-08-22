Chastity has released a video for their new song “Halfway”. The song is an outtake from their 2022 album Suffer Summer. Chastity will be touring the US with Hockey Dad starting later this week. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Aug 24
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Made
|Aug 25
|Boston, MA
|Brighton Music Hall
|Aug 29
|Detroit, MI
|The Shelter
|Aug 30
|Chicago, IL
|Lincoln Hall
|Sep 01
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theatre
|Sep 02
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|Sep 05
|Seattle, WA
|Madam Lou's
|Sep 06
|Portland, OR
|Mission Theatre
|Sep 08
|San Francisco, CA
|Rickshaw Stop
|Sep 09
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Roxy
|Sep 10
|San Diego, CA
|Soma Sidestage