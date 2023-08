12 hours ago by Em Moore

Spiritual Cramp have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is self-titled and will be out on November 3 via Blue Grape Music. A video for their new song “Talkin’ On The Internet” which was directed by Sean Stout has also been released. Spiritual Cramp will be touring the US this fall and will be touring the UK and Ireland with Militarie Gun in the winter. The band released their album Here Comes More Bad News in 2021. Check out the video below.