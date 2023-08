Videos 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Blind Equation have released a lyric video for their new song “killing me” which features Rat Jesu on guest vocals. The video was shot and edited by Ribshot Visuals. The song is off their upcoming album Death Awaits which will be out on September 15 via Prosthetic Records. Blind Equation will be supporting Dreamwell on select US shows this November and released their album Life Is Pain in 2021. Check out the video below.