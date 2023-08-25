The Dollyrots release video for “Night Owl”

The Dollyrots
by Videos

The Dollyrots have released a video for their song “Night Owl”. The video was directed by Steven Shea. The song is off their upcoming album Night Owls which will be out on October 13 via Wicked Cool Records. The Dollyrots will be touring the US later this month and into September and released their album Down The Rabbit Hole in 2022. Check out the video below.