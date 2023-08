, Posted by 10 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Mustard Plug have released a video for their new song “Doin’ What We Do”. The video was shot by Geoffrey Hudson and edited by Mike Sosinski. The song is off their upcoming album Where Did All My Friends Go? which will be out on September 8 via Bad Time Records.Mustard Plug will be touring North America this fall and released Can’t Contain It in 2014. Check out the video below.