Sadly, last Wednesday John Kezdy of The Effigies was killed in a bike accident. He was 64. Apparently, an Amazon delivery van illegally stopped in a bike lane on Wednesday afternoon in the Chicago suburb of Glencoe. Kezdy collided with the van. Kezdy was taken to the hopsital but passed away shortly thereafter. The Glencoe Public Safety Department. stated “Based on the initial investigation, the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Sheridan Road past South Avenue when he struck the rear of a stopped Dodge Ram ProMaster." Kezdy was a regular cyclist and an attorney. We send Kezdy's family our best wishes.