Crime In Stereo announce new album, release two videos

Crime In Stereo have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called House & Trance and will be out on October 27 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released videos for their new songs “Hypernormalisation” and “Books Cannot Be Killed By Fire”. Both videos were directed by Ryan Mackfall. Crime In Stereo released their album I Was Trying to Describe You to Someone in 2010. Check out the videos and tracklist below.