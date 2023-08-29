Knuckle Puck announce new album, release video for “The Tower”

Knuckle Puck have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Losing What We Love and will be out on October 20 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “The Tower” which was directed by Errick Easterday. Knuckle Puck will begin their co-headlining tour with Real Friends in November and released their album 20/20 in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.