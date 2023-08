3 hours ago by Em Moore

Angel Du$t have released a new song. It is called “Born 2 Run” and is off their upcoming album BRAND NEW SOUL which will be out on September 8 via Pop Wig Records. Angel Du$t will be touring the UK starting next month and will be touring North America starting later on in the fall. The band released YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs in 2021. Check out the song below.