2 hours ago by Em Moore

Sincere Engineer has released a new song. It is called “Inside My Head” and is off their upcoming album Cheap Grills which will be out on September 22 via Hopeless Records. Speaking about the song, Deanna Belos said, “It’s about being overworked and not having the motivation to do…anything. Where oh where did my will to live go?” Sincere Engineer will be touring the US starting in October and released their album Bless My Psyche in 2021. Check out the song below.