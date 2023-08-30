Bad Religion announce South America tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Bad Religion have announced South American tour dates for this fall and winter. The band released Age of Unreason in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 28
|Estadio Ferrocarril Oeste
|Buenos Aires, AR
|Dec 01
|Live Curitiba
|Curitiba, BR
|Dec 03
|Primavera Sound
|Sao Paulo, BR
|Dec 05
|Teatro Caupolican
|Santigao, CL
|Dec 06
|Teatro Caupolican
|Santigao, CL
|Dec 08
|Anfiteatro Parque de la Exposición
|Lima, PE
|Dec 10
|Primavera Sound
|Bogota, CO