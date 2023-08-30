Bad Religion announce South America tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by

Bad Religion have announced South American tour dates for this fall and winter. The band released Age of Unreason in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 28Estadio Ferrocarril OesteBuenos Aires, AR
Dec 01Live CuritibaCuritiba, BR
Dec 03Primavera SoundSao Paulo, BR
Dec 05Teatro CaupolicanSantigao, CL
Dec 06Teatro CaupolicanSantigao, CL
Dec 08Anfiteatro Parque de la ExposiciónLima, PE
Dec 10Primavera SoundBogota, CO