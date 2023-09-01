Sakevi of GISM has passed away

by In Memoriam

Sadly, according to Cherry Nishida of Zouo, Sakevi Yokoyama, founder and frontman of GISM has passed away. Few details are available, but we will update you as things develop. Sakevi famously sang for GISM, who recorded a groundbreaking punk and metal mélange. He also was a renown visual artist. We send our condolences to Yokoyama's family.