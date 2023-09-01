Sadly, according to Cherry Nishida of Zouo, Sakevi Yokoyama, founder and frontman of GISM has passed away. Few details are available, but we will update you as things develop. Sakevi famously sang for GISM, who recorded a groundbreaking punk and metal mélange. He also was a renown visual artist. We send our condolences to Yokoyama's family.
Previous StoryChris Cresswell releases video for “You Don’t Wanna Listen To Me”
Next StoryJawbreaker's 1234 Fest canceled
Sakevi of GISM has passed away
GISM reissues Military Affairs Neurotic
S.H.I. releases picture disc of 'Death' album
Tohru "Monamour" Hiroshima of GISM has passed away
S.H.I. stream new album
G.I.S.M. announce two more streaming events with Dwid Hellion, Jerry A, Damian Abraham
GISM to stream live event December 8