Check out the new track by Jr. Juggernaut

Today, we are psyched to debut the new track by Jr.Juggernaut!

The Jr/Jgs have a brand new single out today! "Hold my own" has a driving, melodic backdrop while voclasit Mike sings in a, dare we say, Springteenian timbre? It's the kind of heart-on-the-sleeve track that finds the sweet spot between punk danger and earnest angst.

The band's Mike W spoke to Punknews: "Here's a slice of rip roaring guitar rock set against some real bummer lyrics. It's sorta what we do. Roll the windows down, hit the gas and turn it up!"

You can pre-order the new single, right here and hear it below, right now!