Following the cancellation of 1234 Fest, Jawbreaker have announced two new shows for Denver and Philadelphia. Grumpster will be joining them on both dates. The Denver show will take place at the Levitt Pavilion on September 8 and is a free show. The Philadelphia show will take place at the Ukie Club on September 23. Jawbreaker will be touring the US starting later this month. See the announcement in full below.