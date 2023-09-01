Rolling Stones to likely announce a new album next week

The Rolling Stones, the greatest rock band of all time, will likely announce a new album next week. Throughout August, the band has been dropping references to something called "Hackney diamonds" which will likely be the name of their new album. The band's website has a counter, counting down to next Wednesday. Ronnie Wood mentioned that the band were recording a new album late last year and that Charlie Watts recorded some drum parts before his passing. The band's last album was Blue & Lonesome in 2016