Jhariah has released a video for their new song “RISK, RISK, RISK!” The video has a photosensitivity warning and was directed by William White and Jhariah Clare. The song is off their upcoming album. Jhariah will be touring the US with Pinkshift later this month and released A Beginner’s Guide to Faking Your Death in 2021. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryNavel Gazing for September 3, 2023
Next StorySatón announce new album, release "YNQHDD"
Jhariah: "RISK, RISK, RISK!"
Pinkshift / Jhariah / Pollyanna (US)
Pinkshift announce new EP, release "home"
Thursday / Gel / Vinnie Caruana / Pinkshift / Koyo (US)
Origami Angel to release new mixtape, share "My PG County Summer"
Pinkshift: "to me"
Origami Angel release "Thank You, New Jersey" video
Pinkshift / Spaced / BLKVAPOR (US & CAN)
Origami Angel / Pinkshift / Sweet Pill (US)
Blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, more to play Adjacent Festival 2023