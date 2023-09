Videos 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Jhariah has released a video for their new song “RISK, RISK, RISK!” The video has a photosensitivity warning and was directed by William White and Jhariah Clare. The song is off their upcoming album. Jhariah will be touring the US with Pinkshift later this month and released A Beginner’s Guide to Faking Your Death in 2021. Check out the video below.