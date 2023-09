Anonymous Source, Posted by In Memoriam 3 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Sadly, this weekend Robert Becerra of the Stains passed away. The cause of deathas liver cancer, which he was battling to his last day. He was 64. Becerra inspired many artists including Greg Ginn, Greg Hetson, the Dead Kennedys, and many, many more. we send our best wishes to Becerra's family.