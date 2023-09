14 hours ago by John Gentile

The rolling Stones have announced their new album Hackney Diamonds. It's their first studio lp since Blue & Lonesome from 2016, and their first LP of original compositions since 2005's A Bigger Bang. The album was produced by Andrew Watt and features two tracks recorded with Charlie Watts. Guest stars include Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and former stone Bill Wyman.

It's out October 20 and you can hear the lead single, "Angry," below.