Green Day have released 3 unreleased outtakes from the Dookie recording sessions. The outtakes are for “Walking The Dog”, “409 In Your Coffeemaker”, and “Christie Road”. The song will appear on their upcoming 30th anniversary edition of the album which will be available on 6-LP vinyl, across 4 CDs, and digitally on September 29. Green Day released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the songs below.