Koyo have released a video for their new song “Life’s A Pill”. The video was directed and edited by Eric Richter. The song is off their upcoming album Would You Miss It? which will be out on September 29 via Pure Noise Records. Koyo will be touring the US with Thursday later this month and will be playing a handful of US shows with Pain of Truth in November. Check out the video below.
